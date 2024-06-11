Crash Champions Expands Idaho Service

Crash Champions has announced the addition of its 11th Idaho location. The growth comes as Crash Champions successfully finalized the acquisition of J&J Auto Body in Pocatello, Idaho, on June 7. The collision repair center, located at 2610 Garrett Way, will operate as Crash Champions effective immediately.

“Our steady growth across the state of Idaho has been strong,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO. “We are proud to welcome J&J Auto Body and its team to Crash Champions, and we look forward to serving the Pocatello community with trusted collision repair service.”

Crash Champions has opened three collision repair centers across Idaho in 2024, following the acquisitions of Addison Collision Repair and Hoffman Auto Body.

The company now operates a full lineup of more than 645 repair centers throughout the country, including a growing lineup of Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified locations specializing in luxury and EV OEM-certified repairs.

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers to learn more about opportunities in Oregon and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.