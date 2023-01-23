Crash Champions Expands in California



Crash Champions announced it has acquired Stymeist Collision Centers, which operates four collision repair centers in Northern California. The acquisition expands Crash Champions’ California network to more than 100 repair

centers across the state, complementing its nationwide lineup of more than 600 repair centers in 36 states.

The acquisition officially closed on Jan. 20.

“Welcoming the Stymeist Collision Centers team to Crash Champions is another stride forward in our strategic growth plan across California,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As one of the most well-known family businesses in the region, Stymeist complements our values of operational excellence, superior service and ongoing engagement in the local community. Crash Champions is intentional about acquiring and partnering with high-quality businesses that share these guiding principles, and we look forward to continuing the strong legacy that Steve Stymeist has built — now as members of the Crash Champions team.”

Stymeist Collision Centers has been serving the El Dorado and Amador County region for more than three

decades with two locations in Placerville, Calif., and a pair of locations serving the Jackson, Calif., community.

“Since opening Stymeist Collision in 1986, our team has been committed to serving El Dorado and Amador

counties with best-in-class collision repair service,” said Steve Stymeist, owner of Stymeist Collision

Center. “We are proud of the legacy that our team has built and look forward to continuing that mission

as part of an industry leader like Crash Champions. As we met with Crash Champions, we quickly realized

that our teams share a passion for best-in-class operations, quality and a commitment to the local

community. We look forward to the long-term value this new chapter will bring.”

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are

encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and

opportunities available.