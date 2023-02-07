 Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Consolidators

Crash Champions has opened a new collision repair facility in its home market of Chicago.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that it has opened a new collision repair facility in its home market of Chicago. The local repair center officially opened its doors for business on Feb. 6 in Carol Stream, Ill.

As one of the fastest-growing collision repair companies in the industry, Crash Champions now operates a network of more than 55 repair centers across the Chicago market — complementing its nationwide lineup of more than 600 repair centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

“Chicagoland is our home, and it’s always special when we can grow the team right here in the windy city,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re proud of our roots and grateful for the customers and business partners who continue to contribute so much to our success as we now open the doors to this first-class facility in Carol Stream.”

As one of the fastest-growing teams in the collision repair industry, the organization is the largest founder-led MSO in the U.S. Further, Crash Champions provides customers and business partners with high-quality collision repair service backed by a written lifetime warranty at any of its locations nationwide.

In 2022, a year that saw the company grow by more than 400 locations, Ebert was named the BodyShop Business Multi-Shop Executive of the Year.

Collision repair operators interested in joining the Crash Champions team by selling their business are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop.

