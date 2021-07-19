Connect with us

Crash Champions Expands in Colorado

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions, LLC has announced the acquisition of Bear Creek Auto Body in Lakewood, Colo., the fifth-most populous city in Colorado. This acquisition strategically supplements the company’s earlier acquisitions of Auto Collision Experts, with four locations in the Fort Collins area, and Karas Auto Body, a single shop located in Thornton.

“As a family-owned and operated business serving the Lakewood community for over 30 years, Bear Creek has earned a reputation for exceeding its customer’s expectations by way of highly trained staff using the best products and technology available – precisely the type of establishment that we look for at Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As we welcome the talented Bear Creek team into the Crash Champions family, we look forward to providing even greater value for our Colorado customers and insurance partners through cutting-edge innovation, best-in-class support and a robust infrastructure with the latest technologies.”

Added Bear Creek Auto Body Owner Cheryl Rogers, “After more than 30 years in the business, the decision to transfer ownership of Bear Creek was not an easy one for me. However, after reviewing the available options and thinking about the best path forward, it became clear that Crash Champions was the right choice, not just for my family, but for our employees and the larger Lakewood community. Crash has an empowering culture that emphasizes investment in their people and their communities, which will stand to benefit us all, and I could not be more excited about the future of the company.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

