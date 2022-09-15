Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Crash Champions announced it has expanded its Florida operations through the acquisition of Daya’s Certified Collision Center consisting of two locations in Orlando. The acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic national growth strategy, now with 49 locations in Florida and 570 centers nationwide, and follows the company’s acquisitions of Auto Collision Technologies, Paint-N-Motion, Salemi’s Body Shop and, recently, the strategic transaction of Service King Collision.

Click Here to Read More

“Over the past 40 years, Daya’s has successfully established itself as one of Central Florida’s premier auto body shops, and I am thrilled to welcome their team to the Crash Champions family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their skilled technicians have the certifications, technology and equipment necessary to get the job done right, and they will be incredibly valuable in growing our footprint and brand awareness in the Sunshine State.”

Collision repairers who are interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.