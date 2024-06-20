Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Pro Body Shop and Frame Works, a high-quality collision repair center located in Thomasville, Ga.

“This is yet another proud step forward for Crash Champions across the state of Georgia,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The longstanding reputation for quality and service earned by the Pro Body Shop and Frame Works team is impressive. We are certainly thrilled to welcome their team to Crash Champions and look forward to serving the Thomasville community.”

Crash Champions has now added four new locations across the Peach State since March, including the acquisition of Performance Collision and Bavarian Body Works this spring.

“Pro Body Shop and Frame Works has been proud to deliver high-quality collision repair service to Thomasville, Ga., residents for more than three decades,” said Greg Glover, owner of Pro Body Shop and Frame Works. “When we look to invest in the next chapter of our business, joining a proven industry leader like Crash Champions, which operates with a founder-led mentality, was important to our team. We believe in Crash Champions and are excited about the resources and opportunities now available to our employees and loyal customers.”

As one of the fastest-growing brands in the collision repair industry, Crash Champions operates a coast-to-coast network of more than 645 locations in 37 states including its premium lineup of LUXE | EV Certified repair centers.

