Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Maryland footprint with the successful acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Md. The acquisition officially finalized on May 17 with operations transitioning to Crash Champions, effective immediately.

“This is another proud step for the Crash Champions team as we continue expanding service across the state of Maryland,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re proud to welcome Modern Auto Body to the Crash Champions network and look forward to serving the Frederick community with trusted high-quality collision repair service.”

Crash Champions now operates 16 repair centers across Maryland, complementing its overall national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington D.C.

“The Modern Auto Body team has built a proud reputation for exceptional quality and a commitment to personal service for customers across the Frederick community and surrounding counties,” said Dave Hamilton, owner of Modern Auto Body. “We are incredibly proud to join a reputable and founder-led team like Crash Champions. It was important for us in this process to trust a like-minded team with a passion for quality collision repair service. This move will provide unrivaled benefits to our loyal customers and team members.”

