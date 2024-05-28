 Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Maryland footprint with the successful acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Md.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Maryland footprint with the successful acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Md. The acquisition officially finalized on May 17 with operations transitioning to Crash Champions, effective immediately.

“This is another proud step for the Crash Champions team as we continue expanding service across the state of Maryland,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re proud to welcome Modern Auto Body to the Crash Champions network and look forward to serving the Frederick community with trusted high-quality collision repair service.” 

Crash Champions now operates 16 repair centers across Maryland, complementing its overall national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington D.C.

“The Modern Auto Body team has built a proud reputation for exceptional quality and a commitment to personal service for customers across the Frederick community and surrounding counties,” said Dave Hamilton, owner of Modern Auto Body. “We are incredibly proud to join a reputable and founder-led team like Crash Champions. It was important for us in this process to trust a like-minded team with a passion for quality collision repair service. This move will provide unrivaled benefits to our loyal customers and team members.”  

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers to learn more about opportunities in Oregon and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

