 Crash Champions Expands in Maryland
December 2022

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced it has expanded its Maryland footprint through the strategic acquisition of three collision repair facilities: Advanced Auto Body in Hagerstown; Classic Collision Works in Gaithersburg; and Advanced Collision in Beltsville.

Crash Champions now provides Maryland motorists with collision repair service at 17 repair centers across the state. Local customers also benefit from a lifetime warranty backing all repair work valid at any of Crash Champions’ more than 590 repair centers in 36 states across the U.S. 

“All three of these facilities align with our strategy for expanding the Crash Champions team to provide local motorists with high-quality collision repair service,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This includes employing highly trained technicians that deliver industry-leading repair services while simultaneously providing a customer experience that is second to none. Moreover, and just like the Crash Champions team, the professionals on these teams take great pride in their craft and supporting their local communities, something that will certainly continue under the Crash Champions banner.”  

Collision repairers interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

