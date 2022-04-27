 Crash Champions Expands in Montana
The Liability of Paint (VIDEO)

Safety: What's in an Acronym? (VIDEO)

Do you know what ANSI, NFPA and NIOSH stand for?

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Montana

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC has announced the addition of two Collision Pro locations in Helena, Mont., which now gives Crash Champions eight collision repair centers across the Big Sky state. This transaction follows the company’s earlier acquisitions of American Auto Body and Raisin Auto Body.

“Barry and the team at Collision Pro have established themselves as a leading destination for automotive repair in Helena thanks to their ability to provide the highest quality repairs while delivering exceptional service,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “They have worked hard to achieve this level of success, and as part of the Crash Champions family, these expert technicians and qualified professionals will continue to have the tools and support they need to go above and beyond for our neighbors in the community.”

Added Collision Pro Owner Barry Reddick, “My family and I have taken great pride in growing Collision Pro over the past 30 years into what it is today, and by joining the Crash Champions platform, I know we will be able to provide an even better experience for both our employees and our customers,” “It has been a pleasure to serve the Helena community, and I look forward to watching Matt and the Crash team continue to grow the operation.”

Collision repairers who are interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop.

