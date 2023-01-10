 Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center. The acquisition officially closed on Friday, Jan. 6.

T Masters Collision Center is located in Hammonton, N.J. Following the acquisition, Crash Champions now operates four locations across the state and a nationwide lineup of more than 595 high-quality repair centers in 36 states — all providing customers with a seamless experience and written lifetime warranty on repair work.

“This is a great start to the year for our team as we welcome another high-quality collision repair operation to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “T Masters has a celebrated legacy that dates back more than 30 years and a well-earned reputation for providing the South Jersey community with a premier collision repair experience. We look forward to honoring that culture while infusing the nationwide scale and resources that come with the Crash Champions team.”

T Masters Collision Center operates an I-CAR Gold Class repair center with more than 10,000 square feet of production space. Its reputation and commitment to high-quality workmanship has also positioned the repair center to serve as a preferred location for several major insurance providers.

As one of the fastest-growing collision repair providers nationwide, Crash Champions added more than 400 repair centers and expanded to 18 new states in 2022.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities available.

