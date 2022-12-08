 Crash Champions Expands in Seattle
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Expands in Seattle

on

Fix Network Promotes Emmanuel Gyebi to Global VP of Procurement

on

VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive

on

Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November
Advertisement

Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

News: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Mitchell Selected as Preferred Provider of Vale’s PDR Program

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Seattle

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced its expansion in the Seattle market through the strategic acquisitions of 1st Class Auto Body and Seattle Automotive. 1st Class Auto Body operates five locations across the Seattle metro area, while Seattle Automotive serves customers at two local repair centers. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Crash Champions now provides Seattle motorists with collision repair service at 23 locations across the metro area, and 28 total repair centers across the Evergreen State. Local customers also benefit from a lifetime warranty backing all repair work valid at any of Crash Champions’ more than 580 repair centers in 35 states across the U.S. 

“Seattle Automotive and 1st Class will make strong additions to our growing footprint in Washington, and I am pleased to welcome both to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “These organizations have established themselves as leading providers of premier collision repair in the region, thanks to a passion for excellence and quality workmanship. We look forward to expanding Crash Champions’ service for our Seattle customers while providing an industry-leading culture for our team members.” 

Advertisement

Collision repairers interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Car ADAS Announces 18th Location

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Historic George V. Arth & Son

Consolidators: Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Consolidators: Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchise Owners

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business