Crash Champions Expands in Seattle

Crash Champions announced its expansion in the Seattle market through the strategic acquisitions of 1 st Class Auto Body and Seattle Automotive. 1 st Class Auto Body operates five locations across the Seattle metro area, while Seattle Automotive serves customers at two local repair centers.

Crash Champions now provides Seattle motorists with collision repair service at 23 locations across the metro area, and 28 total repair centers across the Evergreen State. Local customers also benefit from a lifetime warranty backing all repair work valid at any of Crash Champions’ more than 580 repair centers in 35 states across the U.S.

“Seattle Automotive and 1st Class will make strong additions to our growing footprint in Washington, and I am pleased to welcome both to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “These organizations have established themselves as leading providers of premier collision repair in the region, thanks to a passion for excellence and quality workmanship. We look forward to expanding Crash Champions’ service for our Seattle customers while providing an industry-leading culture for our team members.”