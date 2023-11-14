 Crash Champions Expands in Washington

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Washington

Crash Champions has announced continued expansion across the state of Washington with the acquisition of Queen City Auto Rebuild.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions has announced continued expansion across the state of Washington with the acquisition of Queen City Auto Rebuild. Crash Champions officially finalized the acquisition on Friday, Nov. 10. 

With more than four decades of experience, Queen City Auto Rebuild has earned a reputation as a leading premium and luxury certified collision repair operator serving the Pacific Northwest.

“The Queen City Auto Rebuild team has earned a reputation for best-in-class repair quality and service,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Quite simply, we’re thrilled to welcome them to Crash Champions as we continue to strategically expand our network of trusted, high-quality collision repair service across the greater Seattle and Pacific Northwest market.”

Crash Champions now offers motorists a lineup of 30 automotive collision repair centers across the state of Washington, complementing a national lineup of more than 610 locations in 37 states and Washington D.C.

“The Queen City Auto Rebuild team has a proud legacy of serving the Pacific Northwest for more than 40 years with a hard-earned reputation as the region’s premier certified luxury and European repair team,” said Steve Bourgeois, owner of Queen City Auto Rebuild. “When entrusting an MSO with the next chapter of our story, Crash Champions, a founder-led organization focused on quality operations, was the right fit. Their leadership and culture will provide unparalleled opportunities for our team members, customers, and business partners.” 

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers today to learn more about opportunities in Washington and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

