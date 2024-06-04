 Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has expanded its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla., which together hold certifications from several luxury and EV manufacturers. The acquisition finalized on Friday, May 31, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified effective immediately.

“We are proud to continue accelerating our lineup of OEM and EV-certified repair centers,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and founder of Crash Champions. “It’s important to meet this demand, and the strategic acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair not only expands the Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified brand in a key market, but it continues to elevate the experience of our customers and business partners.”

Crash Champions now operates a footprint of 57 locations across the Sunshine State, complementing its national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington DC.

“The Mitchell Collision Repair team has built a well-earned reputation for exceptional quality and a commitment to personal service for customers across South Marion County,” said DJ Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Collision Repair. “We are incredibly proud to join the growing Crash Champions organization, one of the most reputable brands in our industry. It was important for us in this process to trust a founder-led team with a passion for quality collision repair service. This move will provide unrivaled benefits to our loyal customers and team members.” 

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers to learn more about opportunities in Oregon and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

