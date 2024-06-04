Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla., which together hold certifications from several luxury and EV manufacturers. The acquisition finalized on Friday, May 31, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified effective immediately.

“We are proud to continue accelerating our lineup of OEM and EV-certified repair centers,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and founder of Crash Champions. “It’s important to meet this demand, and the strategic acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair not only expands the Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified brand in a key market, but it continues to elevate the experience of our customers and business partners.”

Crash Champions now operates a footprint of 57 locations across the Sunshine State, complementing its national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington DC.

“The Mitchell Collision Repair team has built a well-earned reputation for exceptional quality and a commitment to personal service for customers across South Marion County,” said DJ Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Collision Repair. “We are incredibly proud to join the growing Crash Champions organization, one of the most reputable brands in our industry. It was important for us in this process to trust a founder-led team with a passion for quality collision repair service. This move will provide unrivaled benefits to our loyal customers and team members.”

