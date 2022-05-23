Crash Champions Expands Presence in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in New Jersey and Pennsylvania through the acquisition of Jost Collision and Garage — consisting of two locations in Neptune City, N.J. — and the acquisition of Syrena Collision Center, consisting of two shops located in Montgomeryville and Philadelphia, Pa.

“We continue to have success with our expansion strategy because we only look to acquire shops with engaged management teams and talented professionals that prioritize the customer experience, and Jost Collision and Syrena are terrific examples of this,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It is a pleasure to welcome these outstanding teams to the Crash Champions family, where they will be able to utilize the latest technology, training and equipment to continue serving their customers at the highest level.”

Added Jost Collision Owner Barry Jost, “Vehicle repair has run in our family’s blood for over eight decades, during which time four generations of Josts have provided valuable collision repair services to our neighbors. We have striven for quality, excellence and superior craftmanship in everything we do, and under the leadership of Matt and the Crash Champions team, I know our community residents will continue to receive only the highest levels of service and repair when they bring in their vehicles.”