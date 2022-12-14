 Crash Champions Expands to Connecticut - BodyShop Business
Crash Champions Expands to Connecticut

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands to Connecticut

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced that the organization has expanded to its 36th state, acquiring Andrade Motorcar, a high-quality collision repair center located in West Haven, Conn. 

Click Here to Read More
While this acquisition represents the company’s entry into the state, Crash Champions operates a national best-in-class lineup of more than 590 collision repair centers, all providing customers with superior service and a written lifetime warranty.

“I am excited to bring the Crash Champions team to Connecticut, a vibrant state and natural next step for our continued expansion given our growing presence in the Northeast,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Bob and his team of dedicated, highly trained professionals have worked hard to establish Andrade Motorcar as one of the most respected repair facilities in the area, making them great partners for our introduction to the Nutmeg State.”

Added Andrade Motorcar Owner Bob Andrade, “At Andrade Motorcar, our I-CAR Gold Standard certified technicians utilize the most up-to-date equipment and techniques to bring our customers’ vehicles back to life. With over 35 years of experience serving Southern Connecticut, our track record speaks for itself, and our customers will continue to enjoy high-quality repairs and excellent customer service now that we are part of the Crash Champions family.”

Collision repairers interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

