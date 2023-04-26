Crash Champions Gifts Recycled Ride to Orlando Single Mom

In a celebratory giveaway event that took place on April 25, the Crash Champions collision repair team partnered with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and local partners to change the life of a deserving local single mother and her family.

Reina Medina, who was nominated by The Arc of South Florida, is now the proud owner of a restored vehicle donated as part of the NABC Recycled Rides program.

“My entire family is incredibly grateful for this wonderful donation,” said Medina. “The vehicle gifted to us today will allow us greater work opportunities, more family time and the chance to do many of the activities that so many take for granted, from running errands to visiting doctors. To all the wonderful people at NABC, Crash Champions, GEICO and 1-800 CHARITY CARS, thank you.”

Medina is a single mother of two who is also the primary caregiver to her elderly mother. Before Tuesday’s giveaway, she did not have a reliable means of personal transportation.

After hearing her story, local collision repair technicians from Crash Champions took action, volunteering their time and skill to restore a donated 2019 Nissan Altima. The vehicle was donated by GEICO and restored to like-new condition in time for the giveaway.

“Our team is always proud to step in and take part in NABC Recycled Rides giveaway events,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We know the difference that reliable personal transportation can make, especially for single mothers in need. We’re grateful to play a small role in making a positive impact in the life of Ms. Medina and her deserving family.”

Crash Champions has taken part in five NABC Recycled Rides giveaways this year and is a level one partner with the organization. NABC Recycled Rides is a transformative program that unites several areas of the automotive collision repair industry in pursuit of restoring and donating vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at $42

million.

For more information on Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.