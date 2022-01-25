 Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Acquisition in Tampa
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Tampa Acquisition

on

Service King Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

on

Crash Champions Enters New Hampshire Market

on

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Montclair, Calif.
Advertisement
2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top branded content stories of 2021.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top consolidator stories of 2021.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

News: Summit Discusses Future of EV Charging

News: Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotion

News: AirPro Diagnostics Donates to CIF for Second Consecutive Year

Consolidators: Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Tampa Acquisition

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Tampa Acquisition

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop, a single shop located in Tampa, Fla.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With this acquisition, Crash Champions now has 29 conveniently located collision repair centers across the Sunshine State. This transaction strategically supplements the company’s six acquisitions last month that added 13 locations to the company’s Florida footprint.

“Crash Champions has been in Florida for less than a year, but the state has quickly grown to become our second largest market in the country,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “I am proud to welcome Salemi’s to the Crash Champions family. The shop has a history of exceptional service and high-quality repairs that dates to 1966, and we are eager to carry on this longstanding tradition under the Crash Champions banner.”

Advertisement

Added Salemi’s Body Shop Owner Sam Salemi, “At Salemi’s, we have always prioritized high-quality service and customer satisfaction, and in Crash Champions, we have found a like-minded organization that shares this commitment,” “I am excited to have the resources and scale of a national MSO to enhance the offerings we can provide our community.”

Collision repair companies interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Consolidators: CARSTAR Ranked No. 1 Collision Franchise by Entrepreneur

Consolidators: Service King Funds $30,000 in Grants Through CREF

Consolidators: Gerber Collision Donates $2,500 to Florida Collision School Through CREF

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business