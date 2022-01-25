Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Acquisition in Tampa

News: Summit Discusses Future of EV Charging
Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Tampa Acquisition
Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop, a single shop located in Tampa, Fla.
With this acquisition, Crash Champions now has 29 conveniently located collision repair centers across the Sunshine State. This transaction strategically supplements the company’s six acquisitions last month that added 13 locations to the company’s Florida footprint.
“Crash Champions has been in Florida for less than a year, but the state has quickly grown to become our second largest market in the country,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “I am proud to welcome Salemi’s to the Crash Champions family. The shop has a history of exceptional service and high-quality repairs that dates to 1966, and we are eager to carry on this longstanding tradition under the Crash Champions banner.”
Added Salemi’s Body Shop Owner Sam Salemi, “At Salemi’s, we have always prioritized high-quality service and customer satisfaction, and in Crash Champions, we have found a like-minded organization that shares this commitment,” “I am excited to have the resources and scale of a national MSO to enhance the offerings we can provide our community.”
