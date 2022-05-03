 Crash Champions Grows Presence in West
Consolidators

Crash Champions Grows Presence in West

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has acquired Costelli & Pardini Auto Body in San Mateo, Calif., and Ruben’s Body Shop in Nampa, Idaho.

Click Here to Read More
The acquisition of Costelli & Pardini gives Crash Champions 34 locations across California, and follows the company’s earlier Northern California acquisitions of Anderson-Behel Body Shop, American Autobody Specialist, All American Paint and Body, Diablo Auto Body and two collision repair centers previously owned and operated by collision industry veteran Danny Greenwald and his family. The acquisition of Reuben’s gives Crash Champions six locations across Idaho, and follows the company’s earlier acquisitions of First Choice Collision Repair and Coachman Auto Body.

“These are both top-notch organizations with high-quality facilities and talented professionals that care about the customer,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It is my pleasure to welcome our new employees to the Crash Champions family, where they will join a like-minded team of the industry’s best and brightest.”

Added Costelli & Pardini Auto Body Owner Frank Bozzini, “Costelli & Pardini is one of the oldest auto body repair shops in the peninsula, with two generations of family serving the Bay Area for over 20 years, and becoming part of the Crash Champions platform is a terrific opportunity for our employees and customers. We pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional repair experience, and the Crash Champions team shares our passion for excellence and dedication to quality.”

“Ruben’s has been voted a best in Canyon County winner for the past six years, and it’s because we treat the customer with compassion and care and provide our employees with the tools and training that they need to get the job done right,” said Jeremy Hefner, owner of Ruben’s Body Shop. “Crash Champions is using the same blueprint for success, and it’s wonderful to be able to join their platform as they grow their presence in Idaho and beyond.”

Collision repairers interested in selling their businesses should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

