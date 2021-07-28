Crash Champions Hosts 10th Annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Fundraiser

Click Here to Read More

The event had 160 golfers hitting the links at Gleneagles Country Club in Lemont, Ill., to support life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, with funds raised through vendor sponsorships, golfer entry fees, a silent auction and raffle ticket sales. Participants included Crash Champions leadership, carrier partners, vendors and community members.

“Since Crash’s earliest days, we have always prioritized our charitable giving and community-centered events,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Without question, one of the most emotional events we hold each year is our Make-A-Wish golf tournament. We are honored to be associated with such a wonderful charity, and we are incredibly thankful to our partners and friends who, year-after-year, come back to raise money for these children.”