Crash Champions Hosts 10th Annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Fundraiser

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions, LLC announced that its 10th annual Make-A-Wish Foundation golf fundraiser has raised $15,000, the highest one-year total in the event’s history.

The event had 160 golfers hitting the links at Gleneagles Country Club in Lemont, Ill., to support life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, with funds raised through vendor sponsorships, golfer entry fees, a silent auction and raffle ticket sales. Participants included Crash Champions leadership, carrier partners, vendors and community members.

“Since Crash’s earliest days, we have always prioritized our charitable giving and community-centered events,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Without question, one of the most emotional events we hold each year is our Make-A-Wish golf tournament. We are honored to be associated with such a wonderful charity, and we are incredibly thankful to our partners and friends who, year-after-year, come back to raise money for these children.”

Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 16,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children in all 102 counties across the state. Life-changing wish journeys are made possible by dedicated staff and more than 1,000 volunteers who help each child discover, create, fulfill and experience the lasting impact of their most heartfelt wish. For information or to get involved, visit wish.org.

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

