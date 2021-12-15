 Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event

on

Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida

on

Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters with “12 Days of Paint Jobs” Contest

on

Crash Champions Expands in Mountain, Pacific Northwest States
Advertisement
2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL's System 20 line of clearcoats.

MORE POST

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

Trending Now

News: Kyle Petty Interview: 12 Days of Paint Jobs

Consolidators: Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event

Products: Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

Consolidators: Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced it recently hosted a National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) event for Chicago-area fire departments including New Lenox, Frankfort and Mokena.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Chicago-area first responders from New Lenox, Frankfort and Mokena

The event, which included more than 25 firefighters, provided hands-on training of new model vehicle cutting techniques, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design. The vehicles for the program were donated by GEICO, and Genesis Rescue provided the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

“This is a vital program that should be replicated in every community across the country,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The NABC and its partner organizations have done a tremendous job in ensuring first responders – the people we rely on most when an accident occurs – are properly trained to handle the incredible complexity of safely extricating individuals from today’s modern vehicles. The Crash Champions family is proud to continue its longstanding support for this outstanding initiative.”

Advertisement

Added Frankfort Fire Protection District Lieutenant Nick Peters, “It is imperative that our first responders are prepared to handle the growing complexities of safely extricating people from today’s more technologically advanced vehicles. To this end, we’re seeing more and more next-generation cars on the road, and there’s no question that today’s training served as a critical – and practical – exercise that will help our men and women on the front lines save lives. We are incredibly grateful to the NABC, Crash Champions, GEICO Insurance and Genesis Rescue for their commitment to this valuable program.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands Into Arizona

Consolidators: 1Collision Enters Texas and N.Y. Markets, Expands in Minnesota

Consolidators: Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business