Crash Champions Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions, LLC announced it recently hosted a National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) event for local first responders in Shawnee, Kansas.

The event provided hands-on training of new model vehicle cutting techniques, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design. The vehicles for the program were donated by Farmers Insurance, and Genesis Rescue provided the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

“When you work in the collision repair industry, you gain an even greater appreciation for the selfless and life-saving work that first responders do every day,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “These brave men and women are pillars within our communities, and Crash Champions is incredibly proud to partner with NABC in order to help these heroes complete their jobs in a safer and more efficient way.”

Added Kansas City Fire Department Acting Captain Doug Hereford, “Given the growing popularity of next-generation vehicles and the unique safety concerns of these cars, the hands-on experience that the NABC F.R.E.E. program provides our team is invaluable. We want to make sure our first responders are prepared for any situation involving any vehicle type, and real-world exercises in a controlled setting are crucial to this mission and helping us stay ready.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

