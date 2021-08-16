Crash Champions Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

Click Here to Read More

The event provided hands-on training of new model vehicle cutting techniques, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design. The vehicles for the program were donated by Farmers Insurance, and Genesis Rescue provided the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

“When you work in the collision repair industry, you gain an even greater appreciation for the selfless and life-saving work that first responders do every day,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “These brave men and women are pillars within our communities, and Crash Champions is incredibly proud to partner with NABC in order to help these heroes complete their jobs in a safer and more efficient way.”