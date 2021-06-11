Crash Champions Hosts NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication Event

The event provided an opportunity for hands-on learning regarding cutting techniques on late-model vehicles, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design. The vehicles for the program were donated by Allstate Insurance, and HURST Jaws of Life provided the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

“At Crash Champions, we see cars with increasingly complex design and safety features in our shops every day and appreciate how important it is for first responders to be equipped with the latest information on the newest vehicles,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Knowing specifically where and how to efficiently cut and extricate can make all the difference when every second counts, and the NABC F.R.E.E. program can help to ensure first responders are best prepared to navigate the vehicles of tomorrow.”