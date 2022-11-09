Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Presentation

Crash Champions and Service King Collision announced they were some of the collision repair facilities that helped refurbish vehicles for the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides giveaway at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Crash Champions presented two cars, a 2018 KIA Optima and a 2019 KIA Soul, donated by GEICO. Enterprise Rent-A-Car and SEMA supported the donation. All told, nine deserving military servicemen and women received vehicles.

“Having our own safe and reliable vehicle opens new doors for my family, and I am incredibly grateful for this gift and all of the opportunities it will create for us,” said one of the U.S. Army recipients. “This is a terrific example of charitable giving, and it inspires us to pay it forward in our own community.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the automotive collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million.