Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Presentation
Crash Champions and Service King Collision announced they were some of the collision repair facilities that helped refurbish vehicles for the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides giveaway at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Crash Champions presented two cars, a 2018 KIA Optima and a 2019 KIA Soul, donated by GEICO. Enterprise Rent-A-Car and SEMA supported the donation. All told, nine deserving military servicemen and women received vehicles.
“Having our own safe and reliable vehicle opens new doors for my family, and I am incredibly grateful for this gift and all of the opportunities it will create for us,” said one of the U.S. Army recipients. “This is a terrific example of charitable giving, and it inspires us to pay it forward in our own community.”
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the automotive collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million.
This year alone, Crash Champions and its team members have donated 18 vehicles through the Recycled Rides program at similar events across the country. The company has given away more than 35 since 2018.
“The brave men and women in our nation’s armed forces do so much for the collective benefit of our society, and while we may never be able to fully repay these individuals and their families for the sacrifices they have made, ensuring they have reliable transportation is one small way to say thanks,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Each of these deserving recipients is an inspiration to both myself and the entire Crash Champions team. We are honored to play a part in this worthwhile and impactful cause.”