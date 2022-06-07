 Crash Champions Names Daniel Briones Chief Marketing Officer
Consolidators

Crash Champions Names Daniel Briones Chief Marketing Officer

Briones, who was previously vice president of marketing and brand for Crash Champions, will oversee go-to-market and brand strategies as a key member of their executive leadership team.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that they have named Daniel Briones as chief marketing officer. Briones, who was previously vice president of marketing and brand for Crash Champions, will oversee go-to-market and brand strategies as a key member of their executive leadership team.

Daniel Briones, the new chief marketing officer of Crash Champions

Briones has 25 years in the automotive space, 15 of which have been as an experienced, tenured marketing leader. Over the course of his career, Briones has overseen marketing operations, analyzed emerging trends and developed game-changing strategic optimization plans for multi-billion-dollar organizations. In the process, he has directly contributed towards hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue growth and the delivery of highly engaging, data-driven brand marketing strategies and campaigns with a direct focus on attribution modeling.

Briones joined the Crash Champions team as a marketing consultant in July of 2021, and then transitioned into the role of vice president of marketing and brand later that year. In that time, he led Crash’s marketing and brand strategy, playing a critical role in building-out the company’s national platform by driving measurable business growth and successfully positioning the brand for continued expansion.

“We could not be more pleased to announce the promotion of Danny from vice president to CMO,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Since Danny arrived at Crash just one year ago, he has been an integral part of our team, bringing his acumen, professionalism and tenacity to every project and initiative he runs. Time and again, he has shown himself to be a trusted executive who thinks strategically and executes at the highest level. We are fortunate to have him, and I look forward to his continued contributions to the company, now as a member of Crash’s C-Suite Team.”

Prior to Crash, Briones served as vice president (digital customer experience and marketing) for another multi-shop operator in the collision repair space, where he led marketing strategy, demand generation and public relations, among other responsibilities under the marketing/brand umbrella.

“I am truly honored with the trust Matt and the executive team have put in me,” said Briones. “The Crash team is a group of dedicated men and women who demonstrate their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction each and every day, and I look forward to helping sustain this ongoing legacy as CMO. Moreover, as the company continues to grow at a record pace, the role of our marketing and brand programs will take on increased importance as we communicate to new markets — and new customers —- what Crash Champions stands for and how we do business.”

Briones’ promotion follows the company’s recent milestone of growing to 200 locations across the country, up from just eight shops only three years ago.

Collision repair companies interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

