Crash Champions Names Michael Casula Chief Information Officer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions, LLC, announced that Michael Casula has been appointed to the newly created position of chief information officer. In this role, Casula will provide leadership and strategic direction in building and supporting Crash Champions’ technology infrastructure and business processes.

Michael Casula

Casula joins Crash Champions from Hallmark Cards, where he served as vice president and chief information officer of the company’s Greetings Division. In this capacity, he co-led a multi-year business transformation and ERP program. Prior to Hallmark, Casula served as an executive client advisor at SAP, and vice president and chief information officer at D&W Fine Pack, among other senior-level information-technology roles across industry lines.

Casula was tapped for this leadership position in part because of the unique perspective he brings from his extensive and successful experience in driving digital transformation. Over the course of his 30-year career in information technology, Casula served in a wide range of capacities from senior executive to program manager with a focus on transforming organizations through investments in technology. Moreover, his experience in building high-performing teams will be essential to his role at Crash, along with his institutional knowledge of rapidly growing national companies.

Casula holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Iowa and is a graduate of the Kellogg Management Institute (KMI) Executive Program from Northwestern University.

“After a long and methodical search, it became clear that Michael was the perfect candidate to lead our technology team,” said Matt Ebert, CEO of Crash Champions. “He is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of driving shareholder value and bringing P&L focus to the high-performing teams he builds. Moreover, Michael is a creative and analytical problem-solver whose vision, acumen and determination will play a pivotal role in our success as we continue our expansion across the country.”

Added Casula, “Crash Champions is fast-establishing itself as the leader in America’s collision repair industry. The team has an enthusiastic and motivated workforce whose determination is matched only by their excellence in service. I’m excited to join the Crash family, and I look forward to working with Matt and the team to deliver best-in-class solutions that delight our customers and employees while creating competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

Crash Champions Names Michael Casula Chief Information Officer

