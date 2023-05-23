Crash Champions Opens New Tampa Repair Center

Crash Champions has announced the opening of a new collision repair center in Lutz, Fla.

The announcement expands Crash Champions’ leading network across the state, which includes 50 collision repair centers, and supplements its nationwide network of more than 600 locations in 36 states.

“On the heels of an historic year of growth in 2022, the opening of a new high-quality repair center in the Tampa market is another proud step forward for our team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This is a strategic market in our overall growth plan, and we look forward to serving local customers and business partners with the reliable and high-quality collision repair service they expect from Crash Champions.”

Crash Champions customers and business partners benefit from the company’s lifetime guarantee on all repair work valid at any location nationwide.

Collision repair professionals and technicians interested in joining Crash Champions are encouraged to apply at careers.crashchampions.com.

Collision repair operators interested in joining the Crash Champions team by selling their business are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities.