Crash Champions Raises Over $16,000 for Feeding America

Crash Champions, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair MSOs with a leading presence in both the greater Midwest and Southern California markets, announced that it raised $16,172 for Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S.

During the months of November and December, Crash Champions’ customers, employees and local community members showed their support for ending nationwide hunger by donating $11,172 to the fundraiser. Including a $5,000 corporate match, the total amount raised by the Champions in Giving event will enable Feeding America to provide over 161,000 meals to children and families in need.

“We are incredibly grateful for and proud of the generosity displayed by the members of the Crash Champions family,” said Natalie Zajc, vice president of marketing at Crash Champions. “The coronavirus pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the prevalence of food insecurity across the country, and Feeding America’s established infrastructure and national footprint make it uniquely positioned to help the people who need it most. The funds raised by the campaign far exceeded our initial expectations, and the event’s success demonstrates we are a powerful team that can make a big difference in our local communities. As we look to the future, our hope is to hold similar events to benefit other worthy causes.”