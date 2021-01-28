Connect with us

Consolidators

Crash Champions Raises Over $16,000 for Feeding America

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair MSOs with a leading presence in both the greater Midwest and Southern California markets, announced that it raised $16,172 for Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

During the months of November and December, Crash Champions’ customers, employees and local community members showed their support for ending nationwide hunger by donating $11,172 to the fundraiser. Including a $5,000 corporate match, the total amount raised by the Champions in Giving event will enable Feeding America to provide over 161,000 meals to children and families in need.

“We are incredibly grateful for and proud of the generosity displayed by the members of the Crash Champions family,” said Natalie Zajc, vice president of marketing at Crash Champions. “The coronavirus pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the prevalence of food insecurity across the country, and Feeding America’s established infrastructure and national footprint make it uniquely positioned to help the people who need it most. The funds raised by the campaign far exceeded our initial expectations, and the event’s success demonstrates we are a powerful team that can make a big difference in our local communities. As we look to the future, our hope is to hold similar events to benefit other worthy causes.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Arrow Collision in Florida

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: Fix Network World Adds 60 New Locations in 2020

Advertisement

on

Crash Champions Raises Over $16,000 for Feeding America

on

Consolidator Report

on

ABRA Adds Four New Shops to Network

on

North Carolina MSO Announces Multiple Elite OEM Certifications
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Associations: WIN Opens Scholarship Program Applications for 2021

News: Association News

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Diagnostics: ADAS: What Are Your Senses Telling You?
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.
Contact: Andy KivesPhone: 706-781-2220
PO Box 1300, Blairsville GA 30514
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts
Connect