News: ALLDATA to Debut Digital Inspections at SEMA
Consolidators
Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans
Crash Champions and Service King announced that they recently presented refurbished vehicles to 10 deserving Arizona military families through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program. The ceremony, which took place at the USAA Financial Center in Phoenix, continued USAA’s “100 Cars for 100 Years” centennial celebration.
Service King Collision, now part of Crash Champions, co-sponsored the event alongside Charity Cars.
As part of the Recycled Rides program, certified technicians from the Crash Champions and Service King Collision locations volunteered time and expertise to fully refurbish three of the donated vehicles for active-duty military families. The local families were selected by Phoenix-area non-profit organizations.
“I want to thank all the parties involved for this incredible gift that does so much for my family and our sense of independence,” said one recipient, a U.S. Air Force veteran. “Having a form of reliable, dependable transportation removes many of the difficulties we face on an everyday basis, and this gift will play a major role in improving our lives for years to come.”
The three vehicles restored by Service King and Crash Champions technicians included the following models:
- 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude
- 2018 Subaru Impreza
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
Since 2018, Crash Champions has restored and donated more than 30 vehicles to deserving families as part of the NABC Recycled Rides Program.
“Much like Crash Champions, USAA is a mission-driven organization that prioritizes investing in the communities that it serves,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and founder of Crash Champions. “It is an honor to be able to participate in the centennial celebrations through our role in the Recycled Rides program. Many of Crash Champions’ talented technicians and teammates served across different branches of the military, which makes it even more special when we can help restore a level of independence for the selfless members of the armed forces through a refurbished vehicle donation.”
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the automotive collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million.