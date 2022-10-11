 Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans

on

Fix Auto USA Sets Sail on Final Day of Conference

on

Fix Auto Kicks Off Conference with Charity Walk, Beach Games

on

Crash Champions Expands in South Carolina
Advertisement

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1

Why it's important to adhere to all recommended safety precautions when repairing electric vehicles.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: ALLDATA to Debut Digital Inspections at SEMA

Associations: SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

Associations: WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions and Service King announced that they recently presented refurbished vehicles to 10 deserving Arizona military families through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program. The ceremony, which took place at the USAA Financial Center in Phoenix, continued USAA’s “100 Cars for 100 Years” centennial celebration. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Since 2018, Crash Champions has restored and donated more than 30 vehicles to deserving families as part of the NABC Recycled Rides Program. 

Service King Collision, now part of Crash Champions, co-sponsored the event alongside Charity Cars. 

As part of the Recycled Rides program, certified technicians from the Crash Champions and Service King Collision locations volunteered time and expertise to fully refurbish three of the donated vehicles for active-duty military families. The local families were selected by Phoenix-area non-profit organizations. 

Advertisement

“I want to thank all the parties involved for this incredible gift that does so much for my family and our sense of independence,” said one recipient, a U.S. Air Force veteran. “Having a form of reliable, dependable transportation removes many of the difficulties we face on an everyday basis, and this gift will play a major role in improving our lives for years to come.”  

The three vehicles restored by Service King and Crash Champions technicians included the following models: 

  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Toyota RAV4

Since 2018, Crash Champions has restored and donated more than 30 vehicles to deserving families as part of the NABC Recycled Rides Program.  

Advertisement

“Much like Crash Champions, USAA is a mission-driven organization that prioritizes investing in the communities that it serves,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and founder of Crash Champions. “It is an honor to be able to participate in the centennial celebrations through our role in the Recycled Rides program. Many of Crash Champions’ talented technicians and teammates served across different branches of the military, which makes it even more special when we can help restore a level of independence for the selfless members of the armed forces through a refurbished vehicle donation.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the automotive collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA to Hold Conference After Two-Year Hiatus

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Lakewood Auto Collision in Florida

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business