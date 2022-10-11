Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans

Crash Champions and Service King announced that they recently presented refurbished vehicles to 10 deserving Arizona military families through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program. The ceremony, which took place at the USAA Financial Center in Phoenix, continued USAA’s “100 Cars for 100 Years” centennial celebration.

As part of the Recycled Rides program, certified technicians from the Crash Champions and Service King Collision locations volunteered time and expertise to fully refurbish three of the donated vehicles for active-duty military families. The local families were selected by Phoenix-area non-profit organizations.

“I want to thank all the parties involved for this incredible gift that does so much for my family and our sense of independence,” said one recipient, a U.S. Air Force veteran. “Having a form of reliable, dependable transportation removes many of the difficulties we face on an everyday basis, and this gift will play a major role in improving our lives for years to come.”

The three vehicles restored by Service King and Crash Champions technicians included the following models:

2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

2018 Subaru Impreza

2020 Toyota RAV4

Since 2018, Crash Champions has restored and donated more than 30 vehicles to deserving families as part of the NABC Recycled Rides Program.