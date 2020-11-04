Connect with us

News

CRASH Network Asks Repairers to Grade Insurers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CRASH Network has once again announced the launch of its “insurer report card” to allow collision repairers to grade the performance of insurers in their state.

“Shops interact with insurance companies every day, so they are well aware that not all those insurers are alike,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “The ‘Insurer Report Card’ is a way for the industry to channel that unique perspective and experience in a way that helps educate consumers.

“We also see the insurance companies themselves paying attention to this. Some of the highest-graded insurers are using that fact in their marketing. It’s helping them compete for customers against some of the companies that received lower grades from shops, which also gives those lower-ranked companies some incentive to improve.”

The insurer report card asks collision repairers to grade each insurer based on how well each carriers’ claims practices ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers have their eye on quality repairs and customer service – and which may have some room for improvement – when consumers have a claim.

“Because each state has a different mix of insurers, the ‘insurer report card’ allows repairers to grade insurers specific to their state,” said Yoswick. “As in the past, we’re asking about more than 140 different auto insurance companies across the country, making it far more extensive than any similar surveys, which generally focus on just the 10 largest national insurers. The results of the insurer report card can help consumers know, for example, if some smaller or regional insurers they may not be as familiar with are really great at taking care of customers.”

The insurer report card, open only to collision repairers, can be completed in less than three minutes (though shops are encouraged to spend some time to explain why they gave each insurer the grade they did), and all individual shop identification information will remain confidential.

Shops that complete the insurer report card and provide an e-mail address will be sent the results, at no charge, once they are compiled.

To grade the insurers, click here. Shops can click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Bosch, Hunter Engineering Collaborate on ADAS Calibration

News: J.D. Power Study Shows Higher Claim Satisfaction with DRP Shops

News: SEMA Names Best New Products

News: Bolt On Now Offering Software to Entire Automotive Aftermarket

Advertisement

on

CRASH Network Asks Repairers to Grade Insurers

on

WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign for 2021

on

ABPA Announces 2021 Annual Meeting

on

Mayhew Adds New National Account Manager
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Associations: WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign for 2021

Associations: ABPA Announces 2021 Annual Meeting

News: CRASH Network Asks Repairers to Grade Insurers

News: Mayhew Adds New National Account Manager

News: ASE Asks Service Pros to Schedule Certification Tests Now
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions

Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions
Contact: Chase MarshallPhone: 800-782-5752Fax: 763-295-6601
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect