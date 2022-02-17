 CRASH Network Reveals Results of Insurer Report Card
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CRASH Network Reveals Results of Insurer Report Card

on

CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration

on

Consolidator Report

on

People on the Move
Advertisement
Collision, Mechanical and Transportation Industry Overlap

Reasons Why Vehicle Calibrations Are Not Done (VIDEO)

The four most common reasons collision repairers give for why they did not perform a vehicle calibration.

Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Sunmight Abrasives unveils their latest products at the 2021 SEMA Show, including a new blue ceramic disc and dust extraction system.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

News: CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration

News: Consolidator Report

News: People on the Move

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CRASH Network Reveals Results of Insurer Report Card

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CRASH Network announced that it released the results of its 2022 Insurer Report Card.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Among more than 90 auto insurance companies graded by collision repairers in terms of how well they work to ensure quality repairs and customer service, only 32 received a “B” or higher to be named to the honor roll in the Insurer Report Card.

None of the Top 10 largest and perhaps best-known auto insurers, including State Farm, GEICO, Progressive and Allstate, received an overall grade higher than a “C+”.

Body shops were asked to evaluate how well each insurer’s “policies, attitude and payment practices ensure quality repairs and customer service for motorists.” North Carolina Farm Bureau (“A+”) and Chubb (“A-”) finished with the top grades among all insurers, just as they did in 2020 and 2021. While many of highest-graded insurers — including Erie Insurance (B+”), Acuity Insurance (“B+”) and Southern Farm Bureau (“B+”) — do not sell policies in all 50 states, consumers are likely to find one or more of the honor roll insurers offering coverage where they live.

Advertisement

More than 1,100 individual body shops around the country each graded as many as 40 different insurance companies in their state.

“Their perspective is unique given that most drivers go for years — a decade, on average — without interacting with their insurance company’s claims department, but collision repairers do so every day,” said John Yoswick of CRASH Network. “That gives them a front-row seat as to which companies do the best job taking care of policyholders — and which ones have some room for improvement. That’s why we see the Insurer Report Card providing helpful information for consumers as they consider which insurer to choose.”

Advertisement

Shops participating in the Insurer Report Card said the highest-graded insurers place an emphasis on “repairing vehicles properly,” “following the auto manufacturers’ guidelines” and “putting the best interests of their customers first.”

They criticized the insurers to which they gave lower grades using such phrases such as “cares more about costs than the quality of the repair,” “pressures us to use cheap, low-quality parts,” “slow claims processes” and “inexperienced adjusters.”

The list of highest-graded insurers in 2022 was remarkably consistent with last year’s findings; among the 15 highest-graded insurers in this year’s Insurance Report Card, 11 were in the top 15 last year as well.

Advertisement

To obtain a free report with the 2022 Insurer Report Card findings, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: 3M Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Consolidators: 1Collision Appoints Stacey Phillips Director of Marketing

Events: HD Repair Forum to Focus on Electric Vehicles and ADAS

News: ASE Education Foundation Thanks Industry Partners

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business