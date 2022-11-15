Crash Network’s Insurer Report Card Now Open

CRASH Network’s annual “Insurer Report Card” has now launched, offering collision repairers the chance to communicate differences between insurance companies to consumers.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Collision repairers are well aware there are differences among the auto insurers selling policies in their state, and the report card allows them to help consumers understand the differences among insurers. “Shops see on a daily basis which insurers really stand behind their promise to deliver top-quality repairs and customer service after an accident,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “The Insurer Report Card helps amplify the voice of the collision repair industry to get their unique perspective out to vehicle owners. It also gives the highest-graded insurance companies another way to communicate what sets them apart from the companies that receive lower grades from shops.”

Advertisement

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s Insurer Report Card — and the insurance companies and consumers are paying attention. Insurers like Chubb and Acuity that have consistently received top grades tout that in their marketing and social media. Yoswick said other organizations like Forbes Advisor and CNET that also offer independent information to consumers about financial decisions now incorporate the report card grades into their auto insurance rankings. The report card asks collision repairers to grade each company from A+ to an F based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service.

Advertisement

“Because each state has a different mix of insurers, the Insurer Report Card allows repairers to grade insurers specific to their state,” Yoswick said. “That makes it far more extensive than similar surveys, which generally focus on only the 10 largest national insurers. The results of the Insurer Report Card can help consumers know, for example, if some smaller or regional insurers they may not be as familiar with are really great at taking care of customers.” The report card can be completed in less than three minutes (though shops are encouraged to spend time to explain why they gave each insurer the grade they did), and all individual shop grades and identification information will remain confidential.

Advertisement