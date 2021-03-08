Connect with us

CREF Announces Recipients of CCC Classroom Grants

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced the recipients of four individual Classroom Enhancement Grants totaling $24,000 courtesy of CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC). The educational facilities will utilize these funds to purchase resources that will enhance their collision repair training programs and equip students with the tools they need for a successful career in collision repair.

“The collision repair industry continues to get more complex as vehicles become more sophisticated,” said Mary Jo Prigge, executive vice president, chief service delivery officer, CCC. “CCC is proud to support schools and students with resources to advance training and to better prepare the next generation of collision repairers.”

The CCC Classroom Grant Award recipients are:

  • Greater Lowell Technical High School (Tyngsboro, Mass.)
  • Kennedy-King College (Chicago, Ill.)
  • New York Automotive & Diesel Institute (Jamaica, N.Y.)
  • Ulster BOCES (Port Ewen, N.Y.)

CCC’s Classroom Enhancement Grants are designed to assist schools’ collision repair programs with classroom materials – electronics, tools, furniture and other items – to ensure that students pursuing a career in collision repair have access to a professional learning environment and are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation.

CCC is founding member of member of CREF.

Industry members interested in supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].

