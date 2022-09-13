CREF Announces Second Annual PiN Master Challenge

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced it will be partnering again with FinishMaster to host the second annual PiN Master Challenge, where high school and college collision tech students will compete for prizes, equipment and bragging rights.

The competition takes place on Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in conjunction with FinishMaster’s Hood Master Challenge at The Alexander in Indianapolis, Ind … but the fun starts now with the chance to bid on the hoods and pins created by last year’s Hood Master and PiN Master entrants. “It is an honor to partner with CREF to host the annual PiN Master event, in parallel with the third annual Hood Master event,” said Megan Gummer, vice president of Marketing & Vendor Relations for FinishMaster. “FinishMaster is committed to investing in the future of the collision repair industry, and we are proud to support such ambitious, rising talent through a sponsored grant and education program. These competitors’ skills are truly remarkable, and we are confident that we will continue to hear success stories about these students for years to come.”

The 2022 PiN Master Challenge allows collision students to demonstrate their skills — and showcase their talents — by designing and creating the best restored and painted bowling pin. A panel of industry professionals and influencers will judge each entry on design, repair and paint technique to select four winners to win prizes to help advance them in their careers. All winners will receive a 300-piece Craftsman tool set and a Smart starter kit. In addition, the student who takes the gold will walk away with a SATAJet 20B spray gun. The silver medalist will win a Sagola Xtech 500 spray gun, and Sagola Classic Pro spray guns will be awarded to the third-place winner as well as the wild card recipient. Eligibility for the 2022 PiN Master Challenge is open to any high school or college student enrolled in collision repair program, including students graduating in May or June 2022.

Further championing CREF’s mission to support collision repair educational programs, schools and students, FinishMaster is hosting the second annual Hood Master fundraiser, where industry supporters can bid on the beautifully artistic hoods and pins created by last year’s Hood Master and PiN Master competitors. The auction closes Oct. 7, and bidding can take place here. “We need to generate excitement around this industry and its viability as a career option for students to consider,” said Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF. “Opportunities like this bring a spotlight to both the industry and the students studying collision repair in high school or college — that’s a win for everyone.”

