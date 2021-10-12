The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced the return of their high school and college transportation (collision and auto service) career fair events for the upcoming spring 2022 semester.

Click Here to Read More

As CREF is collaborating with other events (auto shows, industry conferences, World of Wheels events), the career fairs are anticipated to bring together over 10,000 students, which will prove to be a great opportunity for industry employers who continue to face an aging workforce and a need for entry-level staff.

“We have hired over 20 students at CREF’s Florida career fairs and found these to be great events to interact with local students,” said Chris Shrewsbury, collision director of Ferman Auto Group. “I encourage industry members to participate in these events so students can see and meet those who are waiting to employ them upon graduation.”