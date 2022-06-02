CREF Honors 21 I-CAR Volunteer Committees

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that, during I-CAR’s recent zone conferences, it recognized 21 I-CAR committees for their 2021 dedication to the industry’s future by holding a fundraiser for their local collision school programs in 2021.

“The foundation’s role is to facilitate the industry’s generosity, and I-CAR committees that support CREF are very generous,” said Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF. “We recognized 21 committees for their extensive efforts in supporting their local collision school programs and students in 2021 through a multitude of fundraising initiatives.” Each committee received a unique bowling pin which was repaired, designed and painted by collision students around the country for use as recognition awards. I-CAR believes that local engagement with schools and students is so important that many of their committee goals are related to these efforts. Committees are encouraged to get involved with school advisory boards, the “Adopt-a-School” program, host or attend a local career fair and collaborate with CREF to hold a fundraising event to benefit a local school.

“Many of our committees are heavily involved with their local schools and support CREF because it yields positive results,” said Terry Ticel, director of Field Sales, Career & Technical Education for I-CAR. “They love participating with the schools, which aligns with I-CAR’s goal to do our part in improving the talent crisis across the collision industry. Our committees’ participation in the adopt-a-school program, fundraising events and advisory board involvement allows us to work closer with CREF and support their initiatives, while being visible in the schools and support the industry. This allows industry experts to provide students and instructors with insight into what the collision repair industry is truly seeking in entry-level technicians. That connection and communication is so important for both the schools’ and the students’ success, and as well as the industry’s future success.”

On April 9, during the I-CAR Eastern Zone Conference in Charlotte, N.C., CREF honored seven committees that have made a significant impact on the future generation of collision repair professionals: Albany, N.Y. I-CAR Committee

Greater Philadelphia, Pa. I-CAR Committee

Palm Beach, Fla. I-CAR Committee

Broward County, Fla. I-CAR Committee

Atlanta, Ga. I-CAR Committee

Nashville, Tenn. I-CAR Committee

Knoxville, Tenn. I-CAR Committee The I-CAR Central Zone Conference took place the weekend of April 22 in St. Louis, Mo., with 13 I-CAR committees receiving recognition for their efforts to support collision schools and students:

