 CREF Honors 21 I-CAR Volunteer Committees
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CREF Honors 21 I-CAR Volunteer Committees

on

Adopt-A-School Program Helps Transition from School to Work

on

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Macon, Ga. Charitable Organizations

on

Service King Reaches Recapitalization Agreement
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG's new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

News: CREF Honors 21 I-CAR Volunteer Committees

News: Adopt-A-School Program Helps Transition from School to Work

News: NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Macon, Ga. Charitable Organizations

Consolidators: Service King Reaches Recapitalization Agreement

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CREF Honors 21 I-CAR Volunteer Committees

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that, during I-CAR’s recent zone conferences, it recognized 21 I-CAR committees for their 2021 dedication to the industry’s future by holding a fundraiser for their local collision school programs in 2021.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The foundation’s role is to facilitate the industry’s generosity, and I-CAR committees that support CREF are very generous,” said Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF. “We recognized 21 committees for their extensive efforts in supporting their local collision school programs and students in 2021 through a multitude of fundraising initiatives.”

Each committee received a unique bowling pin which was repaired, designed and painted by collision students around the country for use as recognition awards. I-CAR believes that local engagement with schools and students is so important that many of their committee goals are related to these efforts. Committees are encouraged to get involved with school advisory boards, the “Adopt-a-School” program, host or attend a local career fair and collaborate with CREF to hold a fundraising event to benefit a local school.

Advertisement

“Many of our committees are heavily involved with their local schools and support CREF because it yields positive results,” said Terry Ticel, director of Field Sales, Career & Technical Education for I-CAR. “They love participating with the schools, which aligns with I-CAR’s goal to do our part in improving the talent crisis across the collision industry. Our committees’ participation in the adopt-a-school program, fundraising events and advisory board involvement allows us to work closer with CREF and support their initiatives, while being visible in the schools and support the industry. This allows industry experts to provide students and instructors with insight into what the collision repair industry is truly seeking in entry-level technicians. That connection and communication is so important for both the schools’ and the students’ success, and as well as the industry’s future success.”

Advertisement

On April 9, during the I-CAR Eastern Zone Conference in Charlotte, N.C., CREF honored seven committees that have made a significant impact on the future generation of collision repair professionals:

  • Albany, N.Y. I-CAR Committee
  • Greater Philadelphia, Pa. I-CAR Committee
  • Palm Beach, Fla. I-CAR Committee
  • Broward County, Fla. I-CAR Committee
  • Atlanta, Ga. I-CAR Committee
  • Nashville, Tenn. I-CAR Committee
  • Knoxville, Tenn. I-CAR Committee

The I-CAR Central Zone Conference took place the weekend of April 22 in St. Louis, Mo., with 13 I-CAR committees receiving recognition for their efforts to support collision schools and students:

Advertisement
  • Columbus, Ohio I-CAR Committee
  • Ohio Northeast I-CAR Committee
  • Ohio West I-CAR Committee
  • Indianapolis, Ind. I-CAR Committee
  • Northwest Ind. I-CAR Committee
  • Northeast Ind. I-CAR Committee
  • Southern Ind. I-CAR Committee
  • Fox Valley, Wis. I-CAR Committee
  • Milwaukee, Wis. I-CAR Committee
  • Madison, Wis. I-CAR Committee
  • North Central Wis. I-CAR Committee
  • St. Louis I-CAR Committee
  • Houston I-CAR Committee

On May 21, the I-CAR Western Zone Conference took place in Phoenix, Ariz., where CREF recognized one committee:

  • Phoenix I-CAR Committee

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: GFS Forms New Partnership Program with 1Collision

News: Axalta Media Day 2022: A Closer Look at Coating Technologies

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

News: Scott Heckert to Race Malco-sponsored No. 5 This Weekend

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business