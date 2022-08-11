 CREF Invites Collision Industry to Fall Student Career Fairs 
CREF Invites Collision Industry to Fall Student Career Fairs 

Two New Auto Glass Now Locations Open in California

Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California

HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2022
News

CREF Invites Collision Industry to Fall Student Career Fairs 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is inviting industry businesses to participate in its Fall 2022 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs being scheduled across the country to provide employers with an opportunity to get to know thousands of incoming industry professionals.

“CREF’s Career Fairs provide a unique opportunity for collision industry employers to connect with hundreds of students who have trained for entry-level positions and are ready to start their careers,” said Tiffany Bulak, program manager with CREF. “Engaging with future transportation industry professionals is vital for all segments of the industry — collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies — as a means of generating brand awareness for the business but most importantly, in order to showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance.”

The Fall 2022 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair Schedule is as follows:

  • Oct. 4: 3M headquarters (Saint Paul, Minn.)
  • Nov. 9: Kingwood Park High School (Houston, Texas)
  • Nov. 10: Collin College (Dallas, Texas)
  • Dec. 6: Suburban Showcase Conference Center (Detroit, Mich.)

To complement the physical career fair events and ensure CREF helps connect students with employers across the country, CREF also has an electronic student resume database with contact information for over 600 collision students.  

If you’re interested in participating in an events listed above or collaborating with CREF to schedule a career fair in your market, contact Tiffany Bulak at [email protected].

Can’t attend a career fair but still anxious to get your company name in front of incoming technicians? Support local high school and college collision students by sponsoring work uniforms to ensure the future workforce recognizes the value of looking professional. For a donation of just $50 per student, companies can provide students with a brand-new Cintas technician shirt (branded with your logo), work pants and a safety kit. Email [email protected] to learn more.

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF, at (312) 231-0258 or Brandon.Ec[email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

