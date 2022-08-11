CREF Invites Collision Industry to Fall Student Career Fairs 

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is inviting industry businesses to participate in its Fall 2022 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs being scheduled across the country to provide employers with an opportunity to get to know thousands of incoming industry professionals.

Click Here to Read More

“CREF’s Career Fairs provide a unique opportunity for collision industry employers to connect with hundreds of students who have trained for entry-level positions and are ready to start their careers,” said Tiffany Bulak, program manager with CREF. “Engaging with future transportation industry professionals is vital for all segments of the industry — collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies — as a means of generating brand awareness for the business but most importantly, in order to showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance.”

The Fall 2022 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair Schedule is as follows:

Oct. 4: 3M headquarters (Saint Paul, Minn.)

Nov. 9: Kingwood Park High School (Houston, Texas)

Nov. 10: Collin College (Dallas, Texas)

Dec. 6: Suburban Showcase Conference Center (Detroit, Mich.)

To complement the physical career fair events and ensure CREF helps connect students with employers across the country, CREF also has an electronic student resume database with contact information for over 600 collision students.