CREF Invites Dealers to Become ‘Part of the Solution’ with New Initiative

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced the creation of their new “Part of the Solution” initiative which provides dealers and dealer groups with an opportunity to support future technicians by donating leftover parts that would otherwise be discarded, allowing students to train on current-model vehicles.

“Our philosophy is a higher quality program will attract a higher quality student which will make for a higher quality industry employee,” said Christen Battaglia, director of strategic partnerships for CREF. “When the technicians entering the industry are well-trained on current vehicles, using modern equipment and tools, the entire automotive industry benefits.”

Parts are the most frequent need reported by schools with collision repair education programs, including fenders, hoods, bumper covers and a variety of other parts. Without access to these parts, many students are learning on vehicles and parts that are at least a decade old, but with the frequent advances in technology, this leaves student unequipped for a successful career after graduation.

Recognizing that most dealers trash thousands of dollars’ worth of parts monthly, CREF developed the “Part of the Solution” initiative in order to connect local schools with these dealers and dealer groups. CREF has compiled a list of over 500 schools across the U. S. in need of scrap parts that can be donated at little to no cost to the donor facility.

“Hendrick Automotive Group is excited to partner with CREF’s initiative to provide students with current vehicle parts to practice OE repair procedures on that will better prepare them for today’s collision repair environment,” said Roger Mesiemore, corporate director of collision and service operations for Hendrick Automotive Group, which has already signed on to support the future generation of technicians by participating in “Part of the Solution.”