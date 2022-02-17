News: CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration
CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration
The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that registration is now open for its 21st annual golf fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Refinish and scheduled to take place at Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Tuesday, July 19 in conjunction with national industry meetings.
Can’t make it to Pittsburgh? The 2022 golf fundraiser will also feature an opportunity for industry professionals to remotely support schools and students with CREF’s annual helicopter ball drop, sponsored by Refinish Solutions Group. Simply purchase a $10 golf ball online by July 18 to participate. On the day of an event, the golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter over a target at Edgewood Country Club. The owner of the ball that lands closest to the target will win a GoldenTee home arcade unit and a $1,000 gift card. Participants do not need to be present to win.
“CREF invites the industry to join us in Pittsburgh this summer for a fun-filled afternoon on the fairway as we raise additional funds, support and awareness for high school and college collision school programs and students,” said Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF. “As our largest annual fundraiser event, the annual golf fundraiser offers an incredible opportunity for the industry to fortify the industry’s future while enjoying an afternoon of golf and networking. We hope you’ll join us ‘fore’ such a relevant cause.”
Registration for CREF’s golf fundraiser includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart rental, complimentary beverages on the course, dinner, promotional items, course contests and an evening reception. CREF supporters can register online for $300 per person ($1,200 for a team of four), but claim your spot now – this event is anticipated to sell out by April. Register or buy a ball online here.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and CREF invites industry businesses to show their support for the next generation of collision repair professionals by participating in the 2022 annual golf fundraiser as a sponsor. Email Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] for a current listing of the available sponsorship opportunities and secure your company’s spot at this event.
Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist high school and college collision repair programs and students should contact Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.