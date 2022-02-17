CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that registration is now open for its 21st annual golf fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Refinish and scheduled to take place at Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Tuesday, July 19 in conjunction with national industry meetings.

Can’t make it to Pittsburgh? The 2022 golf fundraiser will also feature an opportunity for industry professionals to remotely support schools and students with CREF’s annual helicopter ball drop, sponsored by Refinish Solutions Group. Simply purchase a $10 golf ball online by July 18 to participate. On the day of an event, the golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter over a target at Edgewood Country Club. The owner of the ball that lands closest to the target will win a GoldenTee home arcade unit and a $1,000 gift card. Participants do not need to be present to win.

“CREF invites the industry to join us in Pittsburgh this summer for a fun-filled afternoon on the fairway as we raise additional funds, support and awareness for high school and college collision school programs and students,” said Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF. “As our largest annual fundraiser event, the annual golf fundraiser offers an incredible opportunity for the industry to fortify the industry’s future while enjoying an afternoon of golf and networking. We hope you’ll join us ‘fore’ such a relevant cause.”