CREF Opens Applications for Benchmark Grant

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced the opening of its 2022 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants, which allow schools to receive up to $25,000 in funding. Available online , applications are now open with a deadline of June 1.

Click Here to Read More

“Schools and instructors often struggle to maintain their program at its current capability level due to tremendous budgetary pressure, but advancing technology requires constant improvements to the training they provide in order to ensure the industry’s future collision professionals enter the industry with the necessary skills to become effective members of the workforce,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations/administration for CREF. “Through the industry’s generosity, CREF designed the Benchmark Grant program as a way of helping equip collision educational programs with the materials and support needed to elevate students’ educational experience in accordance with industry standards.”

CREF updated this year’s application to make it more impact-driven, goal-oriented and measurable, breaking it down into five sections: recruitment, program maintenance, program additions, employment and fueling innovations, a brand-new category designed to help programs try new and innovative ideas with the possibility of recreating those programs for others across the country. The Benchmark Grant application allows instructors to request specific items that are needed to help them advance their curriculum, and applying schools that are not selected for grant funds are still eligible to receive a variety of tools, equipment and supplies donated by industry sponsors and supporters.