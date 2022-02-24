 CREF Opens Applications for Benchmark Grant
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CREF Opens Applications for Benchmark Grant

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

Videos of the Week
Advertisement
Do You Fall Prey to Wash Bay Diagnostics? (VIDEO)

Understanding Vehicle Sensor Angle (VIDEO)

Learn why the angle of vehicle sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they "see".

The Importance of a Vehicle Pre-Scan (VIDEO)

Learn why it's important to perform a pre-repair scan on every vehicle you repair.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

Products: Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CREF Opens Applications for Benchmark Grant

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced the opening of its 2022 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants, which allow schools to receive up to $25,000 in funding. Available online, applications are now open with a deadline of June 1.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Schools and instructors often struggle to maintain their program at its current capability level due to tremendous budgetary pressure, but advancing technology requires constant improvements to the training they provide in order to ensure the industry’s future collision professionals enter the industry with the necessary skills to become effective members of the workforce,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations/administration for CREF. “Through the industry’s generosity, CREF designed the Benchmark Grant program as a way of helping equip collision educational programs with the materials and support needed to elevate students’ educational experience in accordance with industry standards.”

CREF updated this year’s application to make it more impact-driven, goal-oriented and measurable, breaking it down into five sections: recruitment, program maintenance, program additions, employment and fueling innovations, a brand-new category designed to help programs try new and innovative ideas with the possibility of recreating those programs for others across the country. The Benchmark Grant application allows instructors to request specific items that are needed to help them advance their curriculum, and applying schools that are not selected for grant funds are still eligible to receive a variety of tools, equipment and supplies donated by industry sponsors and supporters.

Advertisement

In 2021, instructors from 124 schools in 37 states applied for Benchmark Grants, and the industry’s generous support enabled CREF to award $329,000 in grants to over 80 schools. Since 2009, CREF has facilitated the industry’s generosity to provide collision repair educational programs with over $5 million in cash and in-kind donations. Get more information about directing a monetary or in-kind donation to a specific school in their market area can get more information by clicking here.

The Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance. Recipient schools use these funds to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to enhance their students’ learning experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates, ensuring that graduates are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation.

Advertisement

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Collision Industry to Fund Consumer-Facing PSA Campaign

Associations: Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio

Consolidators: Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Washington

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business