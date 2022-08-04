 CREF Raises $100,000 at 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser
CREF Raises $100,000 at 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser

News

CREF Raises $100,000 at 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that it raised over $100,000 to support collision repair programs, schools and students at its 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser. The fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Finishes, was held on July 19 at the Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was sold out to capacity with 146 sponsors and industry supporters.

“PPG is honored to continue partnering with the foundation in this premier event,” said Tom Wolf, director of business development, automotive refinish for PPG. “It’s not often we get a chance to bring together industry professionals from all over the country in an effort to collectively address our largest resource challenge: a qualified, well-trained staff for our businesses. It’s wonderful to see the industry come together to support the great work CREF does.”

The winning team — with a score of 56 — consisted of Rich Finoli (PPG), Steve Morelli (community supporter), Derek Severns (Bowser Automotive) and John Parran (PPG).

Participants also had the chance to win great prizes by competing in individual hole contests. The winners included:

  • Longest drive no. 2: Steve Gruber (Caliber Collision)
  • Closest to the pin no. 5: Rich Finoli (PPG)
  • Straightest drive no. 10: Kevin Baker (Caliber Collision)
  • Closest to the pin no. 14: Mark Miller (PPG)
  • Longest drive no. 17: Brian Maceil (community supporter)

Helicopter ball drop winners included Linda Mazur (community supporter), Charlie Jordan (Caliber Collision) and Mary Mahoney (Enterprise Holdings).

“Thank you to all of our sponsors, golfers and volunteers who helped make our 20th annual golf fundraiser such an incredible success,” said Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF. “Funds raised from this event allow CREF to continue supporting high school and college collision programs, students and instructors across the country. We look forward to gathering everyone again in 2023 when the summer industry meetings take us to Indianapolis.”

Wolf encourages “industry members to participate in our 2023 golf fundraiser through a sponsorship, by attending or by donating items for the raffle table and silent auction. Because of your efforts, we are making an impact on the resources of the future.”

CREF is grateful to all its 2022 golf fundraiser sponsors and supporters, including:

  • PPG
  • AkzoNobel
  • Allstate
  • CAPA
  • Enterprise
  • Gerber
  • GEICO
  • Hertz
  • Insurance Auto Auctions
  • Kent Automotive
  • Mopar
  • National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source
  • PartsTrader
  • Refinish Distributors Alliance
  • Service King Collision
  • Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
  • Subaru Certified Collision
  • asTech
  • BASF
  • BCI Equipment Specialists
  • Caliber Collision
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions
  • Chief Automotive
  • Classic Collision
  • Columbus Collision Education Group
  • DCR Systems
  • FindPigtails.com
  • LKQ
  • Painters Supply & Equipment
  • Polyvance
  • Refinish Solutions Group
  • SEM Products
  • SnapSheet
  • Tractable
  • United Recyclers Group

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

