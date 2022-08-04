CREF Raises $100,000 at 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that it raised over $100,000 to support collision repair programs, schools and students at its 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser. The fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Finishes, was held on July 19 at the Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was sold out to capacity with 146 sponsors and industry supporters.

“PPG is honored to continue partnering with the foundation in this premier event,” said Tom Wolf, director of business development, automotive refinish for PPG. “It’s not often we get a chance to bring together industry professionals from all over the country in an effort to collectively address our largest resource challenge: a qualified, well-trained staff for our businesses. It’s wonderful to see the industry come together to support the great work CREF does.” The winning team — with a score of 56 — consisted of Rich Finoli (PPG), Steve Morelli (community supporter), Derek Severns (Bowser Automotive) and John Parran (PPG).

Participants also had the chance to win great prizes by competing in individual hole contests. The winners included: Longest drive no. 2: Steve Gruber (Caliber Collision)

Closest to the pin no. 5: Rich Finoli (PPG)

Straightest drive no. 10: Kevin Baker (Caliber Collision)

Closest to the pin no. 14: Mark Miller (PPG)

Longest drive no. 17: Brian Maceil (community supporter) Helicopter ball drop winners included Linda Mazur (community supporter), Charlie Jordan (Caliber Collision) and Mary Mahoney (Enterprise Holdings). “Thank you to all of our sponsors, golfers and volunteers who helped make our 20th annual golf fundraiser such an incredible success,” said Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF. “Funds raised from this event allow CREF to continue supporting high school and college collision programs, students and instructors across the country. We look forward to gathering everyone again in 2023 when the summer industry meetings take us to Indianapolis.”

