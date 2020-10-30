Connect with us

News

CREF Seeking Uniform Sponsorship for Collision Program Students

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

High school and college collision school programs nationwide are seeking industry support in helping to provide their students with work uniforms through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

Instructors who have received these uniforms for their students in the past have shared that their students feel a new sense of pride and professionalism when wearing them. Collision school programs showcasing a professional appearance is key to attract the best students possible to their programs, and this opportunity allows local businesses to help local schools through CREF.

“Providing uniforms for students at an entry-level helps them assimilate and become part of an ever growing and changing collision industry,” said Alex Defas, collision instructor at Middlesex County Vocational & Technical School in Piscataway, N.J. “Students become empowered to know that they are technicians in the making, allowing it to be more gratifying learning and teaching this trade.”

Added Madison Park Technical Vocational High School Collision Instructor Nick Perry, “A lot of my students do not have many clothes of their own and want to keep what they have in great shape, so uniforms are crucial to getting them motivated. Also, we strive to teach them professionals and ‘real world’ experiences, so this is a must.”

For $50 per student, each would receive a brand-new pair of Cintas work pants, work shirt, ear plugs and safety glasses. Those businesses that sponsor at least 20 students will have their logos added to the work shirts.

Industry members interested in uniform sponsorship should contact Tiffany Bulak, development and marketing coordinator for CREF, at [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Events: Hunter Expands Innovation Expo Due to Popularity

Associations: IABA to Present “Your Body Shop, Your Future” Virtual Event

News: Pro Spot Offering Rebates Up to $3,000 on Many Products

News: NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show to Feature All-Star Panel of Judges

Advertisement

on

CREF Seeking Uniform Sponsorship for Collision Program Students

on

Ford Executive to Discuss Electric Vehicles in Next CIECA Webinar

on

Events of the Week

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CREF Seeking Uniform Sponsorship for Collision Program Students

Associations: Ford Executive to Discuss Electric Vehicles in Next CIECA Webinar

Events: Events of the Week

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Motorcraft

Motorcraft
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect