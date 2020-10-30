CREF Seeking Uniform Sponsorship for Collision Program Students

High school and college collision school programs nationwide are seeking industry support in helping to provide their students with work uniforms through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

Instructors who have received these uniforms for their students in the past have shared that their students feel a new sense of pride and professionalism when wearing them. Collision school programs showcasing a professional appearance is key to attract the best students possible to their programs, and this opportunity allows local businesses to help local schools through CREF.

“Providing uniforms for students at an entry-level helps them assimilate and become part of an ever growing and changing collision industry,” said Alex Defas, collision instructor at Middlesex County Vocational & Technical School in Piscataway, N.J. “Students become empowered to know that they are technicians in the making, allowing it to be more gratifying learning and teaching this trade.”

Added Madison Park Technical Vocational High School Collision Instructor Nick Perry, “A lot of my students do not have many clothes of their own and want to keep what they have in great shape, so uniforms are crucial to getting them motivated. Also, we strive to teach them professionals and ‘real world’ experiences, so this is a must.”

For $50 per student, each would receive a brand-new pair of Cintas work pants, work shirt, ear plugs and safety glasses. Those businesses that sponsor at least 20 students will have their logos added to the work shirts.

Industry members interested in uniform sponsorship should contact Tiffany Bulak, development and marketing coordinator for CREF, at [email protected].

