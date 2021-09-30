Connect with us

CREF Seeks Uniform Sponsors for Local Collision Students

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) invites industry members to adopt their local high school and college collision programs and ensure their students have a professional appearance this fall by sponsoring new Cintas work uniforms.

Lewis-Clark State College students looking snazzy in their new uniforms

Coordinated through CREF, businesses select which local collision program(s) they would like to support and the number of student uniforms and are the ones distributing the uniforms to the students at the school. For $50 per student, each would receive a new Cintas technician shirt (branded with the sponsoring company’s logo), work pants, safety glasses, disposable face mask and ear plugs.

To kick off the uniform sponsorship campaign, CREF industry partner Painters Supply & Equipment has offered a $5,000 matching sponsorship for repair facilities in their markets. Through this grant, which would fund 200 uniforms, repair facilities would only pay $25 per student. The matching grant is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and repair facilities in Painter Supply markets are encouraged to contact CREF to take part.

“Painters Supply & Equipment is proud to support the industry’s future professionals through CREF with this matching grant,” said Chris Kugler, vice president of sales for Painters Supply & Equipment Co. “We encourage industry members to collaborate with CREF in supporting their local collision school programs and take an active part in ensuring that graduating students are ready for entry-level employment.”

Added CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode, “Collision instructors have shared that of the $400-plus million in support that we have provided through our industry partners over the years, these Cintas uniforms have made the biggest impact on their programs. The students look like working industry professionals, have a new sense of pride in their work and are treated with a new level respect from administration and guests. We invite the industry to join us in helping schools in their markets, and thank you to Painters Supply & Equipment for helping to kick off this fall semester campaign.”

Industry members interested in identifying a local high school and college collision program for uniform sponsorship consideration should contact CREF Development and Marketing Coordinator Tiffany Bulak at [email protected].

