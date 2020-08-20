Connect with us

CREF Sets Date for 2021 Annual Summer Golf Fundraiser

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will be hosting its annual summer golf fundraiser July 13, 2021, which will take place in the Greater Cleveland area in conjunction with regularly scheduled industry meetings.

Registrants will enjoy a day of lunch, golf and a dinner reception at the semi-private Stonewater Golf Course, one of Northeast Ohio’s premier courses designed by the award-winning architect team of Hurzdan & Fry. Funds raised for this event assist CREF in supporting high school and college collision programs, students and instructors.

With the anticipated excitement around industry members gathering for an in-person event, CREF expects both the event registration and sponsorship to sell out by early 2021. Industry members are invited to secure a foursome team ($1,200) and/or one of the below sponsorship opportunities early to ensure their participation. Individual registration will be available after the New Year.

2021 Golf Fundraiser Sponsorship Opportunities

  • Dinner Sponsor ($5,000) – 4 available
  • Lunch Sponsor ($5,000) – 4 available
  • Beverage Cart Sponsor ($5,000) – 2 available, Sherwin-Williams
  • Golf Cart Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
  • Golf Towel Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
  • Shoe Bag Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
  • Helicopter Golf Ball Drop ($3,000) – 1 available
  • $50,000 Prize Hole-In-One Sponsor ($3,000) – 1 available
  • Poker Chip Ball Marker (SOLD) – Columbus Collision Education Foundation
  • $10,000 Prize Hole-In-One Sponsor (SOLD) – Refinish Distributors Alliance
  • Long Drive Contest Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available, Refinish Distributors Alliance
  • Closest-to-the-Pin Contest Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available, Refinish Distributors Alliance
  • Straightest Drive Contest Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available
  • Bottled Water Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available
  • Logo’d Golf Ball Pack Sponsor ($3,000) – 4 available
  • Photography Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
  • Beverage Can Koozie Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available
  • Exclusive Green Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
  • Poker Chip Ball Marker ($1,500) – 2 available
  • Divot Tool Kit Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
  • Visor/Hat Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
  • Cooling Towel Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available
  • Tee Box Sponsor ($1,000) – 8 available, National Coatings & Supplies (2)

“While we went virtual for our golf fundraiser in 2020, we look forward to our 2021 event bringing together industry members from around the country,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF. “We are already working closely with our greater Cleveland area industry partners and contacts to help spread the word and believe this will be one of our largest attended golf fundraisers in recent years. Please contact us if your company would be interested in getting involved with the event and helping us raise additional funds for the future professionals of the collision industry.”

Industry members interested in sponsoring this event should contact Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].

