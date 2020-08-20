CREF Sets Date for 2021 Annual Summer Golf Fundraiser

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will be hosting its annual summer golf fundraiser July 13, 2021, which will take place in the Greater Cleveland area in conjunction with regularly scheduled industry meetings.

Registrants will enjoy a day of lunch, golf and a dinner reception at the semi-private Stonewater Golf Course, one of Northeast Ohio’s premier courses designed by the award-winning architect team of Hurzdan & Fry. Funds raised for this event assist CREF in supporting high school and college collision programs, students and instructors.

With the anticipated excitement around industry members gathering for an in-person event, CREF expects both the event registration and sponsorship to sell out by early 2021. Industry members are invited to secure a foursome team ($1,200) and/or one of the below sponsorship opportunities early to ensure their participation. Individual registration will be available after the New Year.

2021 Golf Fundraiser Sponsorship Opportunities

Dinner Sponsor ($5,000) – 4 available

Lunch Sponsor ($5,000) – 4 available

Beverage Cart Sponsor ($5,000) – 2 available, Sherwin-Williams

Golf Cart Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Golf Towel Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Shoe Bag Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Helicopter Golf Ball Drop ($3,000) – 1 available

$50,000 Prize Hole-In-One Sponsor ($3,000) – 1 available

Poker Chip Ball Marker (SOLD) – Columbus Collision Education Foundation

$10,000 Prize Hole-In-One Sponsor (SOLD) – Refinish Distributors Alliance

Long Drive Contest Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available, Refinish Distributors Alliance

Closest-to-the-Pin Contest Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available, Refinish Distributors Alliance

Straightest Drive Contest Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available

Bottled Water Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available

Logo’d Golf Ball Pack Sponsor ($3,000) – 4 available

Photography Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Beverage Can Koozie Sponsor ($1,500) – 1 available

Exclusive Green Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Poker Chip Ball Marker ($1,500) – 2 available

Divot Tool Kit Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Visor/Hat Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Cooling Towel Sponsor ($5,000) – 1 available

Tee Box Sponsor ($1,000) – 8 available, National Coatings & Supplies (2)

“While we went virtual for our golf fundraiser in 2020, we look forward to our 2021 event bringing together industry members from around the country,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF. “We are already working closely with our greater Cleveland area industry partners and contacts to help spread the word and believe this will be one of our largest attended golf fundraisers in recent years. Please contact us if your company would be interested in getting involved with the event and helping us raise additional funds for the future professionals of the collision industry.”