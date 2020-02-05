The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is inviting industry supporters to tee up “fore” some hole-in-one style fun on Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020 at Topgolf in Jacksonville, Fla. The golf fundraiser will be held in conjunction with the Collision Industry Conference meetings taking place later that week in Jacksonville and offers a prime opportunity to help support future collision repair industry professionals.

Click Here to Read More

“Take your customers and your team out for some fun during the week of the Collision Industry Conference while supporting the next generation entering the field to ensure that they receive the proper education to repair vehicles for your customers,” said Christen Battaglia, director of strategic partnerships for CREF. “We already have quite a few sponsors lined up: Insurance Auto Auctions, Advanced Automotive Equipment, AirPro Diagnostics, BASF, Lord Fusor, S/P2, Spears Consulting, GEICO and Tom Bush Collision.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit local Jacksonville high school collision programs as well as other high school and college collision programs around the country. In addition to a fun night of high-tech golfing, participants will enjoy an unlimited buffet and drinks (beer, wine and soda). Golfers can register to attend for only $150 by visiting collisioneducationfoundation.org and searching under “News and Events.”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are now available, starting at just $500. For more information on sponsoring this event, or to learn about other opportunities to support CREF’s efforts to help future collision repairers, contact Christen Battaglia at (302) 377-5202 or [email protected] foundation.org.