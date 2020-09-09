Connect with us

CREF TopGolf Fundraiser to Benefit Chicago’s Kennedy-King College Collision Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kennedy-King College’s collision program, the only post-secondary collision program within the City Colleges of Chicago, will receive half of the funds raised during the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) event at TopGolf Schaumburg Nov. 20 from 6-9 p.m.

Funds raised during the networking event will help Kennedy-King’s collision program purchase needed tools, equipment and supplies to best prepare their students for entry-level industry employment. College staff, Kennedy-King College collision students and other guests are anticipated to attend in addition to participating industry members and businesses.

“Kennedy-King College and the City Colleges of Chicago value the support and commitment from CREF to serve our students,” said Eddie Phillips, vice president of Academic Student Affairs for Kennedy-King College. “Kennedy-King College’s Collision Technology program can play a vital role in meeting growing demand in the auto body repair industry. It is industry partners like these that enable us to prepare students for high-skill, high-wage careers both locally and nationally. We are excited about the opportunity to support the industry and highlight our Collision Technology program.”

Added CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode, “We look forward to bringing together industry members from the greater Chicagoland area for an evening of fun, but more importantly to help raise additional support for Kennedy-King College’s collision program. Across the country, this industry is facing an issue of an aging workforce and desperate need for entry-level staff. This focused effort to support Kennedy-King College’s collision program will not only help current but also future students within their collision program.”

There are both corporate sponsorship and registration opportunities to participate. CREF is also looking for raffle table item donations to help raise additional funds at the event. Those looking to participate in the event should contact Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected].

