 Crash Champions Expands in Mountain and Pacific Northwest States
BodyShop Business

on

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Mountain and Pacific Northwest States

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC has announced several acquisitions across Montana and Colorado while solidifying its growing footprint in the Pacific Northwest with another acquisition in the Spokane metro area. These transactions were followed by an announcement that Crash has entered into an agreement with Quanz Auto Body, a four-location collision repair center in New Mexico.

The company’s inaugural entry into Big Sky Country occurred last week with the purchase of Raisin, a five-location shop with properties extending from Billings to the Greater Bozeman area. This deal coincided with the purchase of two single-location collision repair centers in the Denver, Colo. area: Autobahn and Auto Collision Specialists. Crash’s total presence in the Centennial State now stands at eight. The addition of these two locations to the Crash Champion footprint follow the company’s earlier acquisitions in the Mountain region, which included Karas, Bear Creek and ACE, to name a few.

Further west, Crash Champions added Custom Body Collision Repair in Spokane, Wash., to its growing presence in the Pacific Northwest. Crash entered the region in September with its acquisition of Coachman Auto Body, with two locations that serve both the Spokane, Wash. and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho metropolitan areas.

In the Southwest, Crash’s agreement with Quanz Auto Body introduced the company to the Land of Enchantment, making New Mexico the 18th state Crash operates in. Quanz is a 42-year-old family business with strong ties in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho communities and an impeccable reputation for high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service. Deals of this transaction are still pending, with a closing projected before the end of the year.

“A major goal for us in 2021 was bringing the Crash Champions brand and platform to the Mountain, Pacific Northwest and Southwest states,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “For us, it’s always about finding shop operators that share our vision and operational ethos. To this end, the teams at Raisin, Autobahn, Auto Collision Specialists, Custom and Quanz are true professionals who have a likeminded business mindset and customer-first attitude.

“More specifically, the leadership teams and owners at these companies have repeatedly demonstrated a commitment to their employees and customers that closely mirrors our own. As they prepare to join our ever-growing Crash Champion’s family, we look forward to building off their legacy in these markets and bringing our robust resources, knowledge and technological capabilities to further benefit the residents of these communities. While the names on the doors may be changing, the high-quality repairs, operational excellence and respect to everyone that walks in will not.”

Collision repairers who are interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.

