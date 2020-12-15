Connect with us

Consolidators

CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CSN Collision Centers kicked off the Hope for the Holidays virtual auction Dec. 3 with a one-hour livestream hosted by James Hinchcliffe, Canadian IndyCar driver and CSN brand ambassador.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Inspired to provide support for children in Canada suffering from critical illnesses, CSN Collision Centers and their industry partners brought hundreds of prizes to the auction that did not disappoint. Offering everything from high-end electronics to golf packages in Muskoka, VIP Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors experiences and everything in between, the items auctioned showed CSN owners and their industry partners’ commitment to generating a substantial donation for their charity of choice.

“It was our incredible collision center owners and our industry partners that made this event so successful,” said Ashley Thorpe, director of marketing and communications for CSN. “Without their inspiration, passion and generosity, this would not have happened.”

In addition to the prize pool, there was a lot of support during the livestream through direct donation towards Make-A-Wish. An integral part of the $95,000 raised through the campaign was a feature on the hopefortheholidays.com website that allowed donations to be made directly towards a child’s wish.

“We were able to grant wishes for room makeovers, shopping sprees and video gaming experiences all in real-time during the livestream, and this means we have made children’s wishes come true just in time for the holidays.” said Thorpe.

Advertisement

The highlight of the night came at the conclusion of the livestream when James Hinchcliffe spoke to a Wish kid named Logan, a 17-year-old car lover from Fredericton, New Brunswick, about his dream of having a racecar experience. If the 2021 Honda Indy in Toronto takes place and visitors are allowed, Logan will join Hinchliffe for a full-access VIP race experience.

“Seeing Logan’s face when he learned his wish was being granted was the perfect way to end the event, and it’s why we are so appreciative and grateful to be partnered with Make-A-Wish and get the opportunity to grant life-changing wishes to kids who need some hope this year,” said Thorpe.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Driven Brands Announces Top Performers for 2020

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints New Chief Operations Officer

Consolidators: Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Needy San Antonio Mom

Consolidators: Crash Champions Completes Rebrand of Pacific Elite

Advertisement

on

CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

on

Fix Network World Appoints U.S. Vice President of Sales

on

Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Mom

on

Texas Collision Centers Officially Opens First Location
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: ASE Extends Certifications Expiring Dec. 31

Technical: GMC Hummer EV: Scary or Exciting?

Video: VIDEO: The Future of ADAS

Consolidators: CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

Consolidators: Fix Network World Appoints U.S. Vice President of Sales
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Howard Dunlap Phone: 440-973-4661
93 Karl St, Berea oh 44017
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect