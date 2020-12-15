CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

CSN Collision Centers kicked off the Hope for the Holidays virtual auction Dec. 3 with a one-hour livestream hosted by James Hinchcliffe, Canadian IndyCar driver and CSN brand ambassador.

Inspired to provide support for children in Canada suffering from critical illnesses, CSN Collision Centers and their industry partners brought hundreds of prizes to the auction that did not disappoint. Offering everything from high-end electronics to golf packages in Muskoka, VIP Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors experiences and everything in between, the items auctioned showed CSN owners and their industry partners’ commitment to generating a substantial donation for their charity of choice.

“It was our incredible collision center owners and our industry partners that made this event so successful,” said Ashley Thorpe, director of marketing and communications for CSN. “Without their inspiration, passion and generosity, this would not have happened.”

In addition to the prize pool, there was a lot of support during the livestream through direct donation towards Make-A-Wish. An integral part of the $95,000 raised through the campaign was a feature on the hopefortheholidays.com website that allowed donations to be made directly towards a child’s wish.

“We were able to grant wishes for room makeovers, shopping sprees and video gaming experiences all in real-time during the livestream, and this means we have made children’s wishes come true just in time for the holidays.” said Thorpe.