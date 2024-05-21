CTHS Auto Collision Students Dominate UTI Top Tech Challenge

Auto Collision students at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School in Pasadena, Texas, placed in six of the top 10 spots at the recent Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Top Tech Challenge competition.

Top placers included:

Carlos Morales, first place, $10,000 scholarship

Brandon Rivera second place, $7,500 scholarship

Isaiah Arredondo, third place, $5,000 scholarship

Other students who placed included:

Jesus Mondragon, fifth place, $1,000 scholarship

Daniel Alvarez, sixth place, $1,000 scholarship

Josue Reyna, seventh place, $1,000 scholarship

Kevin Mcllveen is the new Auto Collision teacher at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School (CTHS), his alma mater, and is responsible for the program’s immense turnaround. After 30 years of service at Russell & Smith Ford in Houston culminating in a leadership position as collision center director, McIlveen became instructor of the Auto Collision program at CTHS.

McIlveen has done so well with the program that he received CTHS’s New Teacher of the Year award. It is because of his hard work and dedication that his students took six of the top 10 spots in the UTI Top Tech Challenge competition, which earned them $25,500 in scholarships and sets of tools and toolboxes.

