 CTHS Auto Collision Students Dominate UTI Top Tech Challenge

CTHS Auto Collision Students Dominate UTI Top Tech Challenge

Auto Collision students at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School placed in six of the top 10 spots at the recent UTI Top Tech Challenge competition.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Auto Collision students at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School in Pasadena, Texas, placed in six of the top 10 spots at the recent Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Top Tech Challenge competition.

Top placers included:

  • Carlos Morales, first place, $10,000 scholarship
  • Brandon Rivera second place, $7,500 scholarship
  • Isaiah Arredondo, third place, $5,000 scholarship

Other students who placed included:

  • Jesus Mondragon, fifth place, $1,000 scholarship
  • Daniel Alvarez, sixth place, $1,000 scholarship
  • Josue Reyna, seventh place, $1,000 scholarship

Kevin Mcllveen is the new Auto Collision teacher at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School (CTHS), his alma mater, and is responsible for the program’s immense turnaround. After 30 years of service at Russell & Smith Ford in Houston culminating in a leadership position as collision center director, McIlveen became instructor of the Auto Collision program at CTHS.

McIlveen has done so well with the program that he received CTHS’s New Teacher of the Year award. It is because of his hard work and dedication that his students took six of the top 10 spots in the UTI Top Tech Challenge competition, which earned them $25,500 in scholarships and sets of tools and toolboxes.

For more information on CTHS, click here.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
