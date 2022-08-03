 Custom Cars Featuring PPG Deltron Win Awards at Goodguys
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Custom Cars Featuring PPG Deltron Win Awards at Goodguys

on

Mike Anderson Asks Shops to Change How They Compete

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Autonomous Vehicles

on

CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage Opens in Fairport Harbor, Ohio
Advertisement
Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Why Are Repairers So Confused About Scanning & Calibration?

The information is out there, so why are collision repairers so perplexed about scanning and recalibration?

Troubleshooting Vehicle Calibration Failures, Part 4

The environment in your shop could be the reason a calibration failed.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: Custom Cars Featuring PPG Deltron Win Awards at Goodguys

Associations: Mike Anderson Asks Shops to Change How They Compete

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Autonomous Vehicles

Products: Malco Now Offering Detailing Products in Retail-Friendly Sizes

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Custom Cars Featuring PPG Deltron Win Awards at Goodguys

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PPG announced that a custom 1969 Pontiac Firebird featuring PPG paint captured the Goodguys 2022 PPG Street Machine of the Year award at the Goodguys 24th Summit Racing Nationals. Presented by PPG, the event took place July 8-10 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
This 1969 Firebird won the PPG Street Machine of the Year award at the Goodguys 24th Summit Racing Nationals in Columbus, Ohio.

BBT Fabrications of Mahomet, Ill., built the twin-turbo 1969 Firebird, which is owned by Brad Sather. Relic Restomods of Richmond, Ill., painted the vehicle in McLaren Racing Green using the PPG Deltron refinish system.

This 1960 Buick LeSabre owned by Danielle Korek received the PPG Best Use of Color award.

In the PPG Best Use of Color category, a 1960 Buick LeSabre owned by Danielle Korek took the honor. Her husband, Ryan Korek of Korek Designs, painted the cruiser with a one-of-a-kind custom green color that he created with the PPG Deltron refinish system.

“Aptly dubbed ’The Big One,’ the Goodguys annual midsummer event is renowned for drawing massive crowds, and this year’s turnout was no exception,” said Jeff Lyons, PPG territory manager, Automotive Refinish. “Visitors in large numbers made their way to the PPG tent, where we displayed the PPG Vibrance Collection custom paint finishes along with an exhibit themed, ‘The Evolution of Automotive Color.'”

Advertisement

Beginning with the Roaring ’20s, the exhibit provided a decade-by-decade look at the progression of coloring for the automotive industry up to and including the groundbreaking colors of today.

Adjacent to the PPG tent was an exhibit that showcased the unmistakable style of Bobby Alloway, who is a renowned painter and owner of Alloway’s Hot Rod shop in Louisville, Tenn. A PPG Deltron advocate, Alloway rolled out seven cars painted in his signature black finish — with the exception of a stunning 1970 Chevrolet El Camino. Alloway accentuated his traditional deep black finish on the El Camino with two bold “Lemans blue” racing stripes in a nod to his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, which won the inaugural Goodguys Chevrolet Performance Builder of the Year Award in 2021. The result was a crowd-pleasing immaculate sister car.

Advertisement

To learn more about PPG automotive refinish products, visit ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Announces New Owner at Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision

Consolidators: CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

News: AirPro Diagnostics to Integrate with CCC Diagnostics

News: BASF, Bogi Encourage More Women to Consider Auto Careers

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business