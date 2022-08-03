Custom Cars Featuring PPG Deltron Win Awards at Goodguys

PPG announced that a custom 1969 Pontiac Firebird featuring PPG paint captured the Goodguys 2022 PPG Street Machine of the Year award at the Goodguys 24th Summit Racing Nationals. Presented by PPG, the event took place July 8-10 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Click Here to Read More

This 1969 Firebird won the PPG Street Machine of the Year award at the Goodguys 24th Summit Racing Nationals in Columbus, Ohio.

BBT Fabrications of Mahomet, Ill., built the twin-turbo 1969 Firebird, which is owned by Brad Sather. Relic Restomods of Richmond, Ill., painted the vehicle in McLaren Racing Green using the PPG Deltron refinish system.

This 1960 Buick LeSabre owned by Danielle Korek received the PPG Best Use of Color award.

In the PPG Best Use of Color category, a 1960 Buick LeSabre owned by Danielle Korek took the honor. Her husband, Ryan Korek of Korek Designs, painted the cruiser with a one-of-a-kind custom green color that he created with the PPG Deltron refinish system.

“Aptly dubbed ’The Big One,’ the Goodguys annual midsummer event is renowned for drawing massive crowds, and this year’s turnout was no exception,” said Jeff Lyons, PPG territory manager, Automotive Refinish. “Visitors in large numbers made their way to the PPG tent, where we displayed the PPG Vibrance Collection custom paint finishes along with an exhibit themed, ‘The Evolution of Automotive Color.'”