Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

Andretti Rallycross announced that Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions will serve as technical partner on Cabot Bigham’s No. 02 OINK Clothing Beetle for the remainder of the 2019 Americas Rallycross season, showcasing their SP Tools USA brand.

Based in Foley, Ala., Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions offers OEM tools, equipment and proper training to ensure customers get the best value. With over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, the Cutting Edge team provides unique solutions to daunting problems. Already established in the Australian market, the SP Tools brand has seen success through partnerships with the Virgin Australia Supercars effort of Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“It’s always nice to build a new foundation for partnerships,” said Rob Edwards, chief operating officer for Andretti. “Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions and SP Tools USA will help us maintain our competitive edge on-track and in preparing the cars back at the shop.”

Added Cutting Edge CEO Lee Locklear, “As a longtime Andretti fan, I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Andretti Autosport and a family that has brought so much to auto racing. Having the opportunity to spend time with them trackside, I have been impressed by the level of professionalism that they bring to the sport and to their business partners. I am looking forward to great things to come in our business relationship.”

Five races remain for Andretti Rallycross and the OINK Clothing team this season. The next race on the schedule will be the only double-header event of the season at World Wide Technology at Gateway July 13-14.

Fans and “The Big Ham” supporters can take advantage of discounted single day passes at www.arxrallycross.com/tickets using discount code ARXBIGHAM20.

For more information on Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions and SP Tools USA, visit www.CEASUSA.com and www.sptools-usa.com. For more information on the upcoming Americas Rallycross events, visit www.arxrallycross.com